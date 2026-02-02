LOGIN
Risky, revealing and okay-ish: Grammys 2026 fashion looks

Published: Feb 02, 2026, 14:06 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 14:06 IST

Grammy 2026 was all about bold fashion statements, that made jaws drop and heads turn. Here's a look at some of the most daring looks from the night 

(Photograph: AFP)

Grammys night was all about fashion, but it was the bold and daring outfits that really stole the show. While some stars opted for elegant and classic looks, others chose dresses that were made to turn heads.

(Photograph: AFP)

Pushing fashion limits beyond imagination, Chappell Roan turned several heads on the Grammys red carpet with a revealing Mugler dress. Her topless outfit featured a sheer cloth covering her body, hanging from nipple rings, with bare front and back.

(Photograph: AFP)

Heidi Klum’s jaw-dropping dress at the 2026 Grammys had the internet buzzing. The supermodel walked the red carpet in a rigid latex dress that featured detailed moulding of her figure, including her bust, hips, and abdomen.

(Photograph: AFP)

At the Grammys, FKA twigs arrived in a look that appeared inspired by Greek drama or a dystopian fantasy world. She wore a Paolo Carzana gown featuring asymmetrical fabric construction, stitched together roughly with thin metal rods.

(Photograph: AFP)

Singer Joy Villa made a shocking fashion statement at the Grammys with a bold message across her chest reading, “Scientology kills.” For music’s biggest night, she wore a dark blue, multicoloured jumpsuit, especially designed to express her views following her departure from Scientology.

(Photograph: AFP)

The pop star’s look wasn’t strange, but it was far from minimal. Miley Cyrus wore a black leather jacket paired with a crisp white shirt and balloon-style pants. The highlight of her outfit was a bronze brooch, that elevated her look.

