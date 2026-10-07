/US midterms 2026: 10 states that could decide Trump’s political future

Nebraska remains firmly Republican at the presidential level, but its Senate contest has become an unexpected focus of the 2026 midterms. Trump won the state by 21 percentage points in 2024, yet Republican Senator Pete Ricketts is facing an independent challenge from Dan Osborn. The race is not considered one of the core Senate battlegrounds, but its competitiveness could force Republicans to spend valuable resources defending what would normally be considered a safe seat. Trump has already visited Nebraska as part of his aggressive midterm campaign push, highlighting the GOP's desire to shore up support among voters concerned about the economy and rising fuel costs. For Democrats and their allies, even forcing Republicans to defend Nebraska represents a strategic win if it stretches the party's resources elsewhere.