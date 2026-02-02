/'We're not animals': Bad Bunny calls out ICE raids in Grammy's acceptance speech

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, popularly known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and record producer. At the 68th Grammy Awards, he made history by becoming the first artist to win Album of the Year with all the tracks sung entirely in Spanish. He bagged three gold-plated gramophone trophies, marking this year as one of the fortunate ones for him.

Apart from thanking the musical academy for the honour, through his speech, he criticised the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the raids.

Bad Bunny calls out ICE raids in Grammy's acceptance speech

Dressed in a sleek black suit, Bunny walked to the stage to accept the Album of the Year. As the crowd offered the artist a standing ovation, he delivered a powerful message protesting ICE. Speaking in Spanish (translated into English), he said, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out. We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans."

He added, "Also, I wanna say to the people, I know it's tough not to hate these days, and I was thinking that sometimes we get contaminado, I don't know how to say that in English."

In conclusion to his speech, he stated, “We have to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that's the way to do it, with love. Don't forget that, please. Thank you. Thank you, God, and thank you to the Grammys.”

Bad Bunny made history at the 68th Grammy Awards

The Latin singer made history as the first Spanish-language artist to win album of the year with his hit album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” Released on 5th Jan, 2025, this is Bunny's sixth studio album, which received an overwhelming response from listeners, reaching No 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Bunny secured 3 awards out of 6 nominations, including Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance.

