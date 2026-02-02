/'Lot of difference': Veteran actor Arun Govil dismisses comparison of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana and Adipurush

Ramayana is a Hindu epic, beloved by people across India. From growing up listening to the epic battle between Lord Ram and Raavan to watching it being enacted in neighbourhood Diwali celebrations. The highly anticipated Ramayana: The Introduction, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in key roles. Arun Govil, best known for the portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, responded to the comparisons between the upcoming film and Adipurush.

What did Arun Govil say about the comparison between Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana and Adipurush?

Reportedly, veteran actor Arun Govil attended the FWICE and Cine Artiste Welfare Trust event, spoke to PTI and said, "Comparisons are always made when a standard is set, and no one should feel bad that I'm being compared. I believe that in order to play the role of God, you should look like that. The look is very important. When people see you, they should see God in you and think, God can be like that.'"

He further shared, "There is a lot of difference between Ramayana and Adipurush." He also spoke about his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor in the mythological starrer, "I finished work on the film long back. The experiences from that film, and with that unit, are good for me." For the unversed, Arun Govil will be playing the role of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor.

All about upcoming film Ramayana

Ramayana: The Introduction and its sequel, Ramayana: The Conclusion, are produced by Namit Malhotra and have a massive budget of ₹835 crores ($98 million), making them the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The film will star Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. The music for the film is composed by legendary composer Hans Zimmer in collaboration with A. R. Rahman.