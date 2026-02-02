He said, "There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That's a Grammy that every artist wants - almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein's gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton," Noah said as reported by Variety. Noah further said that it was his last time hosting the Emmys. "What are you going to do about it?" he said.