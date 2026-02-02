Epstein Files and Trump: Donald Trump threatened to sue Trevor Noah, who took a dig at the US president at the Grammys. Mid-ceremony, Noah went after Trump for wanting Greenland, and about his name being mentioned in the Epstein Files.
US President Donald Trump lashed out against Trevor Noah, who took a jibe at him over his name being mentioned in the Epstein Files in his Grammys speech. Trump warned that he is "going to have some fun" and send his lawyers after him. On Sunday night, after Billie Eilish won the Song of the Year Grammy, Noah decided to mock the president.
He said, "There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That's a Grammy that every artist wants - almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein's gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton," Noah said as reported by Variety. Noah further said that it was his last time hosting the Emmys. "What are you going to do about it?" he said.
Trump first hit back at the Grammys on Truth Social, and wrote, "The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer." He then slammed Noah, writing, "The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards." Trump feigned ignorance about Noah, writing in a manner to show that he did not know who he was.
Trump further clarified that he had never visited Epstein's pedo island. "WRONG!!! I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," Trump added. The island where Epstein flew the rich and the famous is named Little Saint James.
At the end of his post, Trump dropped a bunch of words for Noah, and said, "It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you!" Trump concluded.
Earlier in the ceremony, in his opening monologue, Noah roasted rapper Nicki Minaj, who is a vocal supporter of Trump and recently praised him on a public stage. "Nicki Minaj is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues," said Noah. Minaj received the gold visa card as a "memento" from Trump.