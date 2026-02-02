/Million-dollar trip! Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s low-key UK escape sparks romance rumours: Reports

Has Kim Kardashian found love? While nothing has been confirmed, reports suggest the American media personality may be enjoying a romantic getaway with Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The billion-dollar romance is brewing between the two well-known US personalities. According to The Sun, Kim K. and Lewis Hamilton spent the entire weekend together in the UK, sparking speculation about a budding romance between the two high-profile celebrities.

As per the British media, the 45-year-old has made the trip from Los Angeles to the UK for a lavish weekend getaway at Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire.

While the outing was meant to remain discreet, sources say the couple enjoyed exclusive access to the property’s spa at a country club in Witney, Oxfordshire, followed by a private meal. While the outing was private, the couple had their three bodyguards protecting them.

The source shared that in the message, they had everything booked for them. ''They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them,'' a source told the British tabloid.

The news of them being romantically involved comes as an insider told The Sun, “It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer.''

“She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background,'' the source said.

“Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them,” the source reveals.

Kim reportedly landed at Oxford Airport on Saturday afternoon and was later spotted in London on Sunday night. She arrived at the estate first, while Lewis was seen arriving about an hour later via helicopter from London.

The pair are said to have shared a room in the main house, which is set on 85 acres of land. They checked out around 11 am and departed in separate vehicles.

Efforts were made to keep the getaway as private as possible. While Lewis was seen using the front entrance, Kim was reportedly escorted out through a side exit and using the front doors.