/'Is this humiliation ritual?': Justin Bieber's performance at 2026 Grammys leaves netizens baffled | Watch

The 68th Grammy Awards 2026 honoured the best recordings, compositions and artists from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025, as chosen by the members of the Recording Academy. One of the biggest musical events took place on February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Amid several performances, Justin Bieber's return to the event has been the talk of the town. His performance and daring fashion choice have left the internet buzzing.

Netizens' reaction to Justin Bieber's performance at 2026 Grammys

At the Grammys event, Justin performed Yukon, which was nominated for Best R&B Performance. For the event, he was seen wearing purple satin boxer shorts, which were twinning with his guitar, and paired them with black socks. Alongside his tattoos, abs were on display, which left netizens shocked and surprised.

One user wrote, "Is this a humiliation ritual?" Another user wrote, ‘Terrible performance.’ So much for a classy comeback." "Why is he in his boxers?" “Really, really disgusting. That's disrespectful; they should have thrown him out. Drug addict, bad example,” wrote the third user. Another X user wrote, "He is a very damaged human. That doesn't even count as a song in my book."

Earlier, Justin Bieber had arrived on the red carpet of the Grammys with his wife Hailey hand-in-hand. The couple were twinning in black ensembles. Hailey exuded a mysterious aura with her strapless black sheer dress by Alaia, accessorising it with black shoes, while Justin Bieber looked dapper in an oversized Balenciaga black suit. He accessorised it with a Lorraine Schwartz necklace and his nose ring.

Justin Bieber's previous appearance at Grammys and all about latest album

The pop singer's performance at the Grammys marked his first since 2022. For the unversed, he was nominated for four awards, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album for SWAG, Best Pop

Solo Performance for Daises and Best R&B Performance for Yukon.