/Steven Spielberg is now an EGOT as he wins his first Grammy award

He is a legend for a reason. Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg has now joined the EGOT list, which comprises artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Spielberg won his first-ever Grammy at the 2026 ceremony on Sunday night. The 79-year-old director received the award for producing the documentary Music by John Williams, which traces the career of the celebrated composer and marks a new milestone in their five-decade collaboration.

Spielberg wins a Grammy!

On Sunday night, Spielberg won his first Grammy, completing his sweep of the four major US entertainment awards.

In a career spanning over four decades, Spielberg has collected multiple Emmys, three Oscars and a Tony for his work across television, cinema and theatre. Considered one of the industry’s highest honours, EGOT status is achieved by only a select few. With this win, Spielberg becomes the 22nd person to reach the milestone through competitive awards.

About Music by John Williams

Music by John Williams features interviews with prominent collaborators and figures from the film world. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar in India.

The documentary explores Williams’ creative process, his lasting impact on cinema and his enduring partnership with Spielberg. The director-composer’s collaboration dates back to 1974, when they worked together in The Sugarland Express. Over the year, the duo have given the world some iconic film scores like Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List.

Spielberg said, “John is much more of a chameleon as a composer. He reinvents himself with every picture.”

Reacting to the win, Spielberg thanked Grammy voters for the recognition, saying it “means the world” to him and his team at Amblin, as well as partners at Imagine and The Walt Disney Company. He added that the honour was “deeply meaningful” as it affirmed what he has believed for over five decades- that John Williams’ influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his legacy unparalleled.

About EGOT