/Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash only Indians to win a Grammy 2026

Acclaimed sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, have been recognised at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards as composers on the award-winning album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, making them among the only Indians to receive the honour this year.

The album marks a historic moment as Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, received his first Grammy Award at the age of 90. Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama won in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, recognising a lifetime dedicated to sharing messages of peace, compassion, and reflection.

Other nominees in the category included Kathy Garver (Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story), Trevor Noah (Into the Uncut Grass), Ketanji Brown Jackson (Lovely One: A Memoir), and Fab Morvan (You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli). The award was accepted on behalf of His Holiness by musician Rufus Wainwright during the ceremony.

On the big win, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan states, “As a family, we are deeply humbled to share our collaboration with His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the special album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His Holiness has been a guiding light for us for many years, and his message of peace, compassion, and hope continues to inspire not only our music, but our lives. We offer our heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness on this great honour.”

Produced by multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning producer, author, and composer Kabir Sehgal, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama is a deeply contemplative spoken-word album exploring themes of compassion, inner peace, human unity and global responsibility through a powerful blend of spiritual reflection and music.

The album features an exceptional ensemble of global artists, including Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter-actress Andra Day; multi-Grammy Award-winning American saxophonist, flutist and composer Ted Nash; Grammy-nominated Costa Rican singer-songwriter Debi Nova; Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers; multi-Grammy Award-winning Peruvian-American percussionist, composer and producer Tony Succar; and Canadian-American singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright. Together, they bring diverse musical traditions and genres creating a profound artistic dialogue between reflection and sound.

Reflecting on the honour, His Holiness the Dalai Lama shared, “I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I’m grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely.”

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash Photograph: (X)

Amaan Ali Bangash states, “To hear the reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama interwoven with music has been a profoundly moving experience—one that reminds us of the immense power of art to uplift the human spirit. Creating this project alongside our dear collaborator Kabir Sehgal has been both a joy and a privilege. This truly marks a momentous occasion for us.”

Ayaan Ali Bangash states, “Together, with the contributions of many extraordinary artists, we sought to create a project that celebrates the values His Holiness embodies and shares them with listeners around the world. We are deeply grateful to every artist who lent their voice, spirit, and creativity to this work. May this music serve as a reminder that peace, kindness, and hope are not only possible, but essential. This is truly a historic moment, and we feel profoundly blessed to be part of this album with His Holiness.”

The collaboration represents a rare artistic and spiritual convergence, with Indian classical music serving as a meditative framework for His Holiness’ timeless teachings. For Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, the project continues their lifelong commitment to using music as a bridge between cultures, traditions, and universal human values.