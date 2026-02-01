/Rohit Shetty residence firing case: Police detain five suspects in Pune

A recent firing outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence has left fans and the film industry in shock. The incident happened in which the unknown attackers fired multiple rounds. In the latest update, five suspects have been reportedly detained. Let's delve in to know more details.

What is the latest detail in the Rohit Shetty residence firing case?

According to a report by ANI, DCP Sambhaji Kadam revealed that the suspects hailed from different locations across Pune. "We received information about the suspects from the Mumbai Police team, after which we formed different teams and arrested the five individuals today. They have been handed over to the Mumbai Police team, who are currently interrogating them. More information about the incident will emerge after a detailed investigation," he said.

In the early hours of Sunday, unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the Bollywood director’s residence, police officials said. Following the incident, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty’s residential tower in Mumbai’s Juhu area, while police and forensic teams secured the spot for a detailed examination.

Indian Film and Television Directors' Association condemns firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's residence

According to ANI, in a statement to IFTDA, it expressed deep safety concerns. The statement read, “The entire film industry is deeply shocked and concerned about the safety and well-being of one of the most respected and iconic filmmakers of the Indian entertainment industry. ”

The statement further read, "Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, which is unacceptable. We appeal to our Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji to personally look into the matter, as this grave incident should not shake the morality and confidence of the entertainment industry."