/Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos arrested shortly after their breakup; Here's what we know

American model Bella Hadid is grabbing headlines as her ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos has reportedly been arrested just weeks after their breakup. Reportedly, Texas jail records showcased the main reason for Adan being taken into custody. Let's delve in to know more in depth.

Why was Bella Hadid's ex Adan Banuelos arrested?

According to a report by US Weekly, Banuelos was arrested on January 31 for public intoxication, as per the report of Texas jail records. However, he was released several hours later on a $386 surety bond. The news of his arrest comes after Bella Hadid and him called it quits two years later.

A source has reported about the breakup, "It was after the holidays and is still very recent and fresh. It started when she got busier with work promoting her new series, taking on more campaigns and events with her new perfume line, Orebella."

“They also realised they had differing opinions and values about life and their future. There was a lot that was putting strain on the relationship. Adan really wanted her to be in Texas with him, but Bella was ready to spread her wings again and take on more work in Los Angeles and New York,” the source said. According to the insider, Bella Hadid was really heartbroken to end her relationship since she thought Adan was the one.

All about Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid is an American model. She began her modelling career aged 16. She was signed to IMG Models in August 2014 and made her New York Fashion Week debut the following month. Her older sister Gigi Hadid is also a model.

In 2017, Hadid broke Doutzen Kroes's record for the most Vogue September covers in one year by appearing in five international editions. As of 2023, Hadid was one of the world's highest-paid models, earning $19 million, as per reports.

