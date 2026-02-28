/Slow burn, courtship and scandal!: Decoding Bridgerton's stages of love with every season

The trope of 'fake romance' was clearly depicted in Bridgerton season 1. Set in 1813 in London, Daphne Bridgerton makes her debut and becomes the diamond of the season, gaining a lot of suitors. However, to escape and to find the love of her life on her own, she soon begins a pursuit of faking a courtship with the most desirable Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset. However, things take a turn when they fall in love and marry, but conflict arises in their marriage as Simon refuses to have children due to a traumatic childhood and a promise to his deceased father. After learning of Simon's past, Daphne helps him reconcile his trauma, and they conceive their first child.