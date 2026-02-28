/Slow burn, courtship and scandal!: Decoding Bridgerton's stages of love with every season

From yearning for each other to surpassing all obstacles and finally getting the fairy tale ending, Bridgerton has definitely set a benchmark of romance for the audience.
The Regency-era romance show Bridgerton has struck a chord with audiences ever since the first season was released in 2020. With four seasons and a spin-off series already premiered, fans are looking forward to forthcoming seasons. The drama, produced by Shondaland, has a map with a set of thematic stages combined with a trope that evolves into true love. But do you know the different stages of love the series has showcased?
The trope of 'fake romance' was clearly depicted in Bridgerton season 1. Set in 1813 in London, Daphne Bridgerton makes her debut and becomes the diamond of the season, gaining a lot of suitors. However, to escape and to find the love of her life on her own, she soon begins a pursuit of faking a courtship with the most desirable Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset. However, things take a turn when they fall in love and marry, but conflict arises in their marriage as Simon refuses to have children due to a traumatic childhood and a promise to his deceased father. After learning of Simon's past, Daphne helps him reconcile his trauma, and they conceive their first child.
The enemies-to-lovers setup is showcased in the second season of Bridgerton, which follows the story of Anthony Bridgerton's quest to marry for duty rather than love, settling on Edwina Sharma as the season's diamond. However, a romance develops with her strong-headed and stubborn older sister, Kate Sharma, due to certain unusual circumstances, creating intense chemistry and scandal. The season focuses on their and their family's emotional journey.
A primary spin-off series that focuses on the young queen's rise to power and her romance with King George. However, their love story faces a challenge in which King George's mental health issues cause him to isolate himself, leading to a lonely, difficult marriage that challenges the stability of the monarchy. To make their interracial marriage accepted, a societal, political, and social shift occurs where high-society people of color are integrated into the ton, a key storyline in the series.
The perfect arc of friends-to-lovers has been showcased between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in season 3 of the show. Penelope, having overheard Colin dismiss her in Season 2, seeks a husband who will allow her independence to continue her secret writing career. With Colin's return from his travels, he feels guilty for hurting Penelope and agrees to help her find a husband. However, in due course of finding a prospective suitor for Penelope, Colin's jealousy grows, leading to a passionate and, ultimately, romantic entanglement that ends in an engagement. In the finale, Penelope publicly reveals herself as Lady Whistledown, vowing to use her power more responsibly, winning the acceptance of the Queen, and securing her marriage to Colin.
The fourth season of Bridgerton reminds us about the Cinderella romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. A romance between a nobleman and maid begins with Sophie, an illegitimate daughter, who is forced into servitude by a stepmother and later attends a masquerade ball in disguise and falls for Benedict. However, with the stepmother being the evil in disguise, she tries as much as possible to stop all great things happening for Sophie, only for her to be saved in the end by her prince charming, Benedict.