/Fast & Furious movie: New installment in development- official title and release date announced

America's action franchise, Fast & Furious' legacy, has been on ever since the first installment was released in cinemas in 2001. With several parts and spin-offs, the franchise revolves around street racing, heists, and spies. Now, the franchise is all set to come back to big screens, as Hollywood actor Vin Diesel announced a new installment is in the works. He also revealed the title and release date too.

When will the upcoming Fast & Furious installment release?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vin Diesel shared a photo of him and Paul Walker and shared that a new project of Fast & Furious is in the works. Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption, "No one said the road would be easy, but it's ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy. And a legacy...lasts forever. March 17, 2028. FAST FOREVER."

Fans couldn't keep calm the moment Vin Diesel revealed the new project and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Can't wait. Love for you always." Another user wrote, "Can't wait to see it." “We will never forget Paul Walker. He is in our heart forever,” wrote the third user.

Fast & Furious: Sequence of installments and spin-off released

The first film, based on the 1998 Vibe magazine article "Racer X" by Ken Li and written by Gary Scott Thompson, Erik Bergquist, and David Ayer, was released in 2001. The first four films focused on illegal street racing, culminating in Fast & Furious (2009). The series moved towards heists and espionage with Fast Five (2011), which was followed by five further films in that genre.

Universal expanded the series to include the spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw (2019), while its subsidiary DreamWorks Animation followed this with the six-season animated streaming television series Fast & Furious Spy Racers (2019–2021). Reportedly, further spin-offs are currently in development.

