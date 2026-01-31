/Former Disney star Hilary Duff teases world tour at Los Angeles concert

American actress and singer Hilary Duff, who made her mark as the teen idol and played roles in various projects including Lizzie McGuire, Cadet Kelly and Agent Cody Banks, is all set to embark on a musical journey. During the concert in Los Angeles, Hilary announced her world tour, much to the excitement of the fans. Let's delve in to know.

Hilary Duff's details about her world tour

Reportedly, while performing at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Hilary Duff seemingly announced that she will be travelling the globe soon. Later, she invited three fans to the stage to perform the viral With Love dance with her towards the end of the night.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The three fans had t-shirts which had each word engraved on them, i.e., 'World', 'Tour' and 'Loading', which sparked a loud cheer from the audience. Further details on the supposed tour are yet to be revealed. Fans flooded social media with excitement, and one user wrote, "I'm so here for a Hilary Duff world tour."