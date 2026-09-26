/Mushtaq Khan dies at 56: When Welcome actor opened up about his salary for iconic role Ballu

On September 24 (Thursday), Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, acclaimed for his role as Ballu in the 2007 comedy film Welcome, passed away at the age of 56 after battling cancer. His demise has left the film industry in deep mourning. While Mushtaq received immense praise for his role, he had previously said he was not satisfied with the payment.

Mushtaq Khan was paid Rs 1 lakh for his iconic role in Welcome

Earlier, speaking to Filmymantra Media, Khan had recalled that he was paid Rs 1 lakh for one of his iconic roles in the acclaimed comedy film Welcome. Khan said the payment was much lower than what had been promised, despite working extra days for the role. He stated, “When we sign an agreement, we’re told it’s a 20-day or 25-day shoot. Based on that, we decide our payment. But when, after the 25-day shoot is over, they ask for 10 more days, and then another 15 days after that, I felt that was not right. The payment wasn’t increased.”

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In the interview, Khan further added, "I’ll tell you the reason. For us, it was fixed that we would do the film for Rs 1 lakh, whether it took 20 days or 25 days. But their staff worked on a per-day basis. Just imagine how much money we would have made if we were also paid per day."

Mushtaq's role in Welcome

Mushtaq Khan played Ballu, a loyal henchman working for underworld dons Uday Shetty, played by Nana Patekar, and Majnu Bhai, played by Anil Kapoor. He unexpectedly delivered one of the most famous comic monologues in Bollywood history, which is still remembered by many of his fans. “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player tha.” (My one leg is fake, I used to be a great hockey player)

It is said that when Khan realised he still had no lines after more than a week of filming, Bazmee wrote a special scene for him, which earned him overnight popularity.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Welcome starred Khan alongside Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat and Feroz Khan, among others.

Also Read: Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan tortured for 12 hours by kidnappers

About Mushtaq Khan

Mushtaq Khan was a celebrated veteran Indian film and television actor and comedian, known for his memorable supporting and comic roles in Hindi cinema. In 1980, he started his career with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai, and has had a career spanning over four decades. The actor appeared in more than 300 films, including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Hera Pheri, and many more.