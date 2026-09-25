/Bollywood mourns Mushtaq Khan: Sunny Deol, Rajpal Yadav and others pay tribute

Mushtaq Khan was a familiar face in Hindi cinema, known for his supporting roles in films such as Welcome, Aashiqui, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. Following his death, several members of the film fraternity have remembered the actor and shared memories of working with him.

Bollywood remembers Mushtaq Khan

The Hindi film industry is mourning the death of actor Mushtaq Khan, whose career included several popular films across different genres. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee remembered Khan on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the actor, Bazmee wrote, "Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan dies at 56 after battling cancer

Rajpal Yadav also shared an emotional message on Instagram and recalled meeting Khan earlier in the day. He wrote, "I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai this afternoon; we spoke, he looked at me, and even shook my hand – he was listening to everything we said and reacting to it as well. I still cannot believe that the person I met and shook hands with just two hours ago is no longer among us. We all bow in submission to the Almighty's will. Mushtaq Bhai was, is, and will always remain a beloved figure and actor. I offer my heartfelt tribute to you with a heavy heart."

Sunny Deol paid tribute to Khan in an Instagram post, remembering him both as an actor and as a person. Deol wrote, "Sad to hear about Mushtaq Khan. He was a nice human being and a fine actor. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. May they find strength in this difficult hour."

Comedian Sunil Pal also paid tribute to the late actor through his Instagram Stories.

Speaking to ANI, actor Sanjay Mishra who had worked with Mushtaq Khan in Welcome, spoke about him. He stated, "I had heard that his health was poor, but I never imagined he would pass away. This is truly saddening news." He further added, "At one point in my life, he became a guardian figure to me; whenever I needed guidance, I would turn to him for advice. It is tragic news. He was a truly fine artist, yet he never received the credit he deserved."

All about Mushtaq Khan

Mushtaq Khan was a veteran Indian film and television actor and comedian known for his memorable supporting roles and natural comic timing across Hindi cinema. He is best remembered for his role of a disabled hockey player, known for the popular dialogue "Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada khiladi tha" ("My one leg is fake, I used to be a great hockey player.").