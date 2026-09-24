/Day Drinker trailer: Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline enter a dangerous web of crime

Johnny Depp is back in the spotlight with a new thriller that puts him at the centre of a mysterious and dangerous story. The makers dropped the trailer of Day Drinker, offering a closer look at Depp alongside Penélope Cruz and Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline. The film is scheduled to release next year.

Trailer of Day Drinker

The first full trailer for Day Drinker has arrived, giving audiences a much closer glimpse at Johnny Depp’s mysterious character and the dangerous world surrounding the upcoming thriller. Directed by Marc Webb, the film brings together Depp, Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline in a story that begins aboard a private yacht before moving into the criminal underworld.

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The film centres on a bartender working aboard a luxury yacht, played by Madelyn Cline. Her routine takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a mysterious passenger, portrayed by Johnny Depp.

What initially appears to be an unusual meeting soon becomes something far more complicated. The two become caught up in a dangerous situation involving a criminal figure played by Penélope Cruz, with the characters discovering that their lives are connected in unexpected ways.

In addition, the action thriller would also be the fourth time Johnny Depp and his co-star Penelope Cruz reunite. The two previously starred in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express.

About Day Drinker

The action thriller is helmed by Marc Webb and written by Zach Dean. Apart from Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz and Madelyn Cline, the film also stars Manu Rios, Aron Piper, Juan Diego Botto and Anika Boyle. Executive producers include Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, Adrián Guerra, Sarah Hong, Scott LaStaiti, and Daniel Steinman.