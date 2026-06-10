/Why ignoring Johnny Depp was never an option: From Hollywood fame to internet obsession

There was a time in the 2000s when fans couldn't scroll through entertainment news without coming across Johnny Depp's name. Love him or criticise him, ignoring Depp was never an option. Depp spent decades securing his status in the film industry, successfully transitioning from television to cinema and becoming one of Hollywood's most talked-about stars.

Every movie he made, every romance he had, and every controversy he was in became a talking point. Very little about his life escaped public attention. Johnny Depp was more than a movie star. His influence went beyond the screen. It wasn't his acting career that people watched; his whole life was always in the public eye.

Johnny Depp's career: From TV heartthrob to Hollywood icon

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Depp's path to stardom was not through a single role but through a series of memorable performances that helped him become a household name over the years. While he is best known today as the charming Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Depp first gained popularity in the late 1980s with the blockbuster TV show 21 Jump Street, where he played the role of Officer Tom Hanson. The show's success helped Depp's career and led to bigger roles afterwards.

Johnny Depp in 21 Jump Street Photograph: (X)

Depp decided to take his career in a different direction. Before he became famous for his character Jack Sparrow, he had his first major film role in Tim Burton’s 1990 fantasy romance Edward Scissorhands. The movie became the beginning of Depp’s long-term collaboration with Burton and introduced the world to what he was capable of.

Still from Pirates of the Caribbean Photograph: (X)

Depp built an impressive filmography over the years with critically lauded performances in movies such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Donnie Brasco, Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Sweeney Todd. The characters he played over the decades connected with audiences worldwide and propelled his career, making him a global phenomenon.

Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka Photograph: (X)

Edward Scissorhands Photograph: (X)

Received immense love and respect for many roles, Depp's most memorable being Gilbert Grape in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Ed Wood in the biographical comedy-drama Ed Wood, Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and others.

Beyond the movies: Love life that dominated headlines

Depp has always made headlines not just because of his movies but also because of his personal life, relationships, and legal battles.

Johnny Depp's personal life constantly attracted attention alongside his successful film career. Over the years, his relationships with high-profile celebrities like Winona Ryder, supermodel Kate Moss, and actress Amber Heard frequently dominated headlines.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss Photograph: (AFP)

His romance with Ryder was one of the most discussed relationships in Hollywood in the early 1990s. Whereas his four-year relationship with Moss was also a constant in the news.

The trial that kept the world watching

Remember the highly publicised trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The legal battle kept the world glued to their screens, with millions following their courtroom proceedings through livestreams, social media clips, memes and online commentary.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Photograph: (AFP)

The case dominated headlines across the world for weeks. It divided the internet on who is right and who is wrong, with supporters and critics passionately debating and flooding it with discussions surrounding the trial. The case turned Depp into a Hollywood's one of Hollywood's biggest talking points on the internet, proving once again that the public's interest in him was far greater than the big screen.