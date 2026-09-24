At least nine people died and many were injured when a tourist caught fire on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida early Thursday morning. The bus was travelling from Delhi to Mahoba and most passengers were sleeping when the fire broke out, as per initial reports.

The bus was reportedly carrying 34 passengers when the fire broke out.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but prima facie it is reported that a short circuit led to the fire.

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As the bus caught fire, many passengers tried to escape by jumping out of the window.

One of the survivor of the incident spoke to news agency ANI and said, “I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn't pick up any of my belongings; I didn't even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out. It was so crowded that people were shoving each other. I was pushed around, and someone eventually pulled me out. I don't remember anything else after that.”