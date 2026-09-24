/'Putin is always looking for someone who can help him kill more': Zelensky accuses Russian president of using fighters from 47 nations in Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of relying on fighters from dozens of countries to support Moscow’s war against Ukraine. Speaking at the United Nations, Zelensky said Russia was using citizens from 47 countries in the conflict, citing people from nations including Ghana, Nepal and India. "Putin is always looking for someone who can help him kill more, kill more people for every kilometer of land, take more territory and take another country instead of simply stopping and running his own country," Zelensky said at the UN.

"We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war," he added, pointing to citizens of countries from Ghana, Nepal, and India who had been caught up in the conflict. Zelensky also highlighted Russia's growing military relationship with North Korea, saying two North Korean soldiers captured while fighting against Ukraine had been sent to South Korea. "Recently, we sent two North Korean prisoners of war to the Republic of Korea. These guys are not easy to capture alive," he added. International governments have previously raised concerns over North Korean military support for Russia, including the deployment of North Korean troops for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Ukraine expands international drone cooperation

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zelensky also used his UN address to highlight Ukraine's growing cooperation with international partners on drone technology. Ukraine has increasingly positioned its drone industry and battlefield experience as areas for international cooperation, with Kyiv pursuing agreements covering drone production, technology and defence capabilities. Ukrainian officials have described its ‘Drone Deal’ initiative as a framework for long-term cooperation with partner countries.

"We are already working with partners in the Gulf, the South Caucasus, and across Europe through drone deals. Today, I signed a drone deal, a serious drone deal, with Finland," he said. “Also today, I signed (a) security agreement with Australia, and drones are part of it too.” Zelensky added that Kyiv was also preparing a drone agreement with Canada.

Watch Zelensky speaking at UNGA

Zelensky warns of winter energy attacks

The Ukrainian president also warned that Kyiv could target Russian heating and energy infrastructure during the coming winter, saying Ukraine could respond to Russian attacks on its own energy and heating facilities. "Ukrainians understand that this winter could be very harsh for us, but in response we will have no choice but to make it painful for Russia too," he said.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure during the war, while Ukraine has also carried out attacks against Russian energy-related facilities. Zelensky's remarks came hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was pushing Russia and Ukraine to stop attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.

Zelensky says Russia's war revenues are a target

Zelensky also said Ukraine's objective was not simply to destroy Russia's fuel supplies, but to reduce the revenues Moscow uses to finance its war effort. "When someone gives Russia more money through trade, they give this war more time. That is exactly why we insist on limiting trade with the aggressor, and why we are burning Russia's revenues ourselves," he said.