/Forget apps: Qualcomm CEO says AI agents will change how we use smartphones

The smartphone may be about to change its job. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon believes the next major shift in mobile technology will move smartphones away from simply running apps and towards AI agents that understand what users want and act for them. Speaking at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii, Amon said the industry is moving from an app-centric model to an “agentic” one. In this future, AI could understand a user's intent, remember context, plan tasks and take action with permission. Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 on September 22 as the hardware foundation for that vision.

Why Qualcomm thinks the phone will remain important

Amon's argument is that AI agents will not make smartphones irrelevant.

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Quite the opposite. “The phone is not going to go anywhere,” he said, arguing that a smartphone is uniquely personal because it is usually with its owner, carries personal information and is customised around the individual.

That could turn the phone into the central hub for personal AI.

Instead of opening an app, finding a feature and giving it instructions, a user could eventually tell an agent what they want and let it work across apps and devices. But Qualcomm says trust will be essential. Amon stressed that AI agents must be secure, private and keep users in control.

New Snapdragon chips built for AI agents

Qualcomm's new flagship chips are designed to push more AI processing directly onto smartphones. Both platforms use Qualcomm's Oryon CPU, Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU, with the company highlighting on-device AI capabilities. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 can support personalised agents that anticipate and act on a user's behalf, while Qualcomm says the Extreme version is its most powerful mobile platform.

The standard Gen 6 features two Prime CPU cores reaching up to 5GHz, alongside six Performance cores. Qualcomm also says its new AI engine can deliver up to 20% better performance per watt for agentic AI workloads compared with the previous generation.

The bigger battle is happening on the device