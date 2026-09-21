/WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Iconic Awards 2026: India's travel economy leaders gather in Delhi

As global travel undergoes rapid transformation driven by technology, evolving traveller expectations and changing mobility frameworks, leaders from across government, diplomacy, tourism, aviation, hospitality and technology will convene in New Delhi on 23 September for the WION Iconic Tourism Summit & Awards 2026.

The summit will explore some of the most pressing issues shaping global mobility today, from visa policy and border management to biometric travel, digital transformation, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in enhancing traveller experiences. The event will conclude with the Iconic Awards 2026, recognising outstanding individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the travel and tourism industry.

Part of the WION World Conferences series, the event at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, is presented by VFS Global, the global leader in trusted technology services enabling secure international mobility, which this year marks 25 years of facilitating seamless cross-border travel.

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The event is being organised in association with Red Hat Communications.

Speaking about the event, Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO, VFS Global said:“As technology continues to reshape industries and customer expectations, meaningful conversations on innovation have never been more important. We are pleased to be associated with the WION-Red Hat Iconic Tourism Summit 2026, a platform that brings together leaders and changemakers to discuss the technologies, ideas, and partnerships driving the future. At VFS Global, we remain committed to leveraging innovation and digital transformation to enhance customer experiences that enable secure and seamless mobility solutions worldwide.”

Raktim Das, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said: “Travel is one of the few ecosystems that brings the world together — connecting destinations with people, cultures with experiences, and businesses with new possibilities. At WION — World Is One — this idea of a connected world is at the heart of what we do. The Iconic Tourism Summit & Awards is one such initiative – it has been envisioned to bring together the entire travel ecosystem into one conversation — from tourism boards, hospitality and aviation to technology, experiences, investors and innovators shaping the future of travel.”

Jyoti Mayal, CEO of Red Hat Communications and Chairperson of THSC said: “At ICONIC, we believe progress begins with inspired minds and is sustained by celebrated achievements. Through the ICONIC Tourism Summit and Awards, we bring together the finest industry voices to share knowledge, exchange learnings, challenge perspectives, and inspire new possibilities, while honouring the individuals and organisations who transform these ideas into impact. This event creates a platform that inspires minds, celebrates excellence, and strengthens the future of tourism and beyond.”

The Summit sessions

Borders without barriers: The diplomacy of visas and mobility

This session focuses on one of the most powerful enablers of global travel and tourism: seamless cross-border mobility. It will explore how countries are enhancing travel access for Indian travellers through initiatives such as e-visas, visa-free arrangements, accelerated processing, and digital travel credentials. The discussion will also examine how greater ease of movement can strengthen tourism, foster deeper business and trade engagement, expand educational opportunities, and reinforce people-to-people connections between India and the world.

Soft power on the move: Tourism, culture and bilateral ties

Tourism is arguably the most durable form of diplomatic relations. This session discusses how nations use cultural exchange, film, cuisine and travel promotion to deepen bilateral relationships, and how Indian outbound tourism has become a soft-power constituency, not just a commercial opportunity.

The business of travel: Aviation, hospitality and India's tourism infrastructure story

This session covers airline capacity, airport expansion, hospitality investment and the infrastructure race to serve India's growing outbound and inbound travel demand. The focus is on whether supply is arriving fast enough to meet the demand.

Travel Tech frontiers

This discussion will take a broader look at how technology is transforming travel, from use of AI in trip planning and biometric airport experiences to digital visas, smart border control and fraud-resistant travel documentation.

Iconic Awards 2026: An evening of excellence

The Iconic Awards 2026, the closing event of the summit, will recognise achievement across travel, hospitality and luxury.

The Iconic Tourism Summit & Awards 2026will see a large presence of diplomats from close to 20 countries.