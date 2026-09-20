/Ed Sheeran addresses Macklemore's removal, Gaza conflict during Philadelphia concert: 'I cannot hide how I feel'

Ed Sheeran on Saturday addressed the ongoing controversy around his Loop Tour during his Philadelphia concert. This marks the singer's first performance since rapper Macklemore was dropped from his remaining US dates.

Sheeran took the stage at Lincoln Financial Field without an opening act, and reacted to the criticism he had faced over the past week.

Ed Sheeran addresses the backlash

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"I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so, so sorry," he said. "I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet."

Sheeran further added that his "concerts have always been a safe space for everyone, and that matters hugely to me. Honoring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am, and that is why I’m here tonight on my own and continuing my current tour."

Sheeran on the Israel-Palestine conflict

While addressing the crowd, he also spoke about the ongoing conflict. "I have tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind, because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division; about humanity, not politics," the singer said. "But this is a humanitarian issue, and I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore."

Speaking about the October 7 attacks, he added, "What happened in Israel and at the Nova Music Festival on October 7th was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain. What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable, and disproportionate."

He continued, "My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, of children’s lives, and the systemic injustice we’re seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked."

“I am already speaking to people across the spectrum to work out how to make a contribution that helps victims of these terrible times, and listening and learning because I do not know enough,” he said.

The singer further criticised the idea of venues, saying, "I am deeply worried about the idea that venues pre-approve content for performance. This happens in so many places that I perform around the world, but it should never happen in the free world."

What was the controversy?

The problem began earlier this month when Macklemore called for a “Free Palestine” during his performances. He also spoke about people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and performed his protest song Hind’s Hall.

The remark soon sparked controversy, including criticism from the Israeli-American Council, which called for him to be removed from the tour. According to reports, several venues had also objected to having Macklemore on the lineup.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran hints at another music break after LOOP tour

Macklemore was subsequently removed from the remaining US dates of Sheeran’s Loop Tour.

Sheeran had already addressed the matter through social media on September 15, stating that Macklemore’s removal was not his decision.

Soon, other musicians, including Finneas, Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe, announced that they would no longer participate in Sheeran's tour.

Due to the scheduled support acts no longer participating, Sheeran performed the Philadelphia concert without an opening act.