/Russia attacks Ukraine with 174 drones, kills 8; 2 vessels hit in Black Sea

Russian forces launched a wave of missile, drone and artillery attacks across Ukraine, killing at least eight people and injuring several others, while also striking two commercial vessels in the Black Sea, according to Ukrainian and Russian officials.

Ukraine’s Air Force said on Saturday that Russian forces launched 174 drones overnight from Russian territory and the Crimean Peninsula, along with two Zircon anti-ship missiles fired from Russia’s Kursk region.

The Air Force said Ukrainian air defences intercepted or jammed 141 incoming targets. Drone shoot-downs were recorded in 15 locations, while falling debris was reported in nine others.

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“Enemy missiles did not reach the targets,” the Air Force said in a statement on Telegram.

Two vessels hit in Black Sea

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces used Geran-4 Seeker loitering drones to strike two commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

According to the ministry, one was a Ukrainian dry cargo ship sailing towards Odesa, while the other was a tanker docked at the port of Odesa. Russia claimed that both vessels were carrying military supplies.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Eight killed in Kharkiv, Kherson

In the Kharkiv region, Russian attacks across 14 settlements killed five people and injured 15 others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The attacks caused extensive damage in areas including Balakliya and Lypkuvativka, according to the governor.

In the neighbouring Kherson region, shelling hit 25 communities, killing three people and injuring five others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The attacks damaged high-rise buildings, private homes, a mobile phone tower and a gas pipeline, Prokudin said.

Dnipropetrovsk also comes under fire

The Dnipropetrovsk region was also targeted in more than 10 Russian attacks across four areas, using drones, artillery and aerial bombs, regional administration head Oleksandr Ganzha said.

“Two people were injured. The enemy attacked four areas more than 10 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs,” Ganzha said.