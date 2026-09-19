/Fast bowler Brydon Carse faces no charges over Derby nightclub incident

England fast bowler Brydon Carse will not face any charges in the Derby nightclub incident after the police dropped their probe into an alleged assault that took place last month. Videos surfaced on social media showing the Ashes participant in handcuffs after being arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in the early hours of August 23. Carse was de-arrested soon after.

The incident occurred after Carse was released from England's squad for the first Test against Pakistan in Leeds, which England lost by an innings and 103 runs, to play for Durham against Derbyshire. The ECB selectors dropped Carse from the remainder of the series, after which the Derbyshire Police confirmed it was looking into allegations of assault. Later, Carse was also omitted from the T20I and ODI squads for the home series against Sri Lanka.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the police enquiry concluded that the alleged victim did not want to make any complaints against Carse, and thus, no further action was taken.

"An investigation into reports of an assault in Derby city centre has been closed,” a Police statement released on Friday (Sep 18) read. "Officers attended Molly Malones in the Wardwick, Derby, in the early hours of Sunday, 23 August.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and was then de-arrested after his details were taken by officers."

The Cricket Regulator, which also investigated former England Test captain Ben Stokes and paceman Gus Atkinson over a nightclub brawl in London after the conclusion of the first Test against New Zealand, will now investigate Carse over the matter.

Reappointed England Test captain Joe Root said he was ‘hacked off’ while addressing the situation ahead of the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s.