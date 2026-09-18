/Ganpati Visarjan: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor bid adieu to Bappa, watch viral videos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their newly renovated Krishna Raj bungalow, and today, the couple bid farewell to the idol with much zeal and splendour. Instead of keeping it low-key, the couple opened the doors of their bungalow to let the paps capture them with the Lord Ganesh idol.

Clad in traditional outfits, Ranbir and Alia walked out onto the corridors of their home with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and their daughter Raha.

Ranbir and Alia wave bye to Lord Ganesh, pose for paps

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Ranbir and Alia shifted to their new home during Diwali, and this is their first Ganpati at their new bungalow, Krishna Raj. To celebrate the festival, the couple welcomed the Lord into their house. The celebration took place at their home, and in the videos going viral, Ranbir was seen stepping out onto the corridor with the idol of Lord Ganesha, along with his wife Alia, who was holding their daughter Raha in her arms.

Meanwhile, Neetu was seen walking beside them. In another video, dhols were being played as people inside the premises were seen dancing.

In yet another clip, Alia, Ranbir and Neetu stepped forward to pose for the cameras. Meanwhile, the Ramayana actor also came outside to distribute sweets to the shutterbugs.

Several clips from the celebration have gone viral across social media. The Kapoor family was dressed to the nines for the Ganpati visarjan. Ranbir wore a kurta pyjama, meanwhile Alia was wearing a vibrant co-ord set with a pink kurti and green salwar. The face of little Raha was not facing the camera. But she was also wearing a green Sharara. Neetu was wearing a printed blue co-ord set.

Watch the viral video here:

Before the visarjan, a photo of the Brahmastra actor went viral after Dr Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director of PNG Jewellers, shared the picture with the couple.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi has a spirit of its own! Had a long and wonderful day in the city, beginning with my annual visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings. I also had the privilege of visiting the Kapoor family home, KrishnaRaj, for Ganpati Darshan and spending some wonderful time with Ranbir and Alia."

He added, "Ranbir, an avid reader with a particular interest in autobiographies and real-life stories, and I had a wonderful conversation around legacy, the choices we make, knowing when to take the right decisions, staying humble through success, and most importantly, how much our failures teach us." In the picture, Gadgil was posing with Ranbir and Alia, as they were seen posing with smiles. In the picture, the actor wore a yellow salwar suit, while Kapoor opted for a brown kurta.

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