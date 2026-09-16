/Pakistan naval vessel returns to harbour with 'severe damage' after collision with Indian warship in Arabian Sea

A Pakistan Navy ship involved in a collision with an Indian warship in international waters has returned to harbour after sustaining "severe damage", according to sources familiar with the incident.

The incident took place on the evening of 15 September in the North Arabian Sea, where a Pakistani naval vessel approached a frontline Indian Navy warship at high speed while the Indian ship was on a routine surveillance mission. Indian side has described the Pakistani ship's manoeuvring as “unprofessional and unsafe manner,” resulting in a collision.

India has summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest. The Ministry of External Affairs said the Pakistani ship’s conduct was “unacceptable and unprofessional” and in “direct contravention” of a 1991 bilateral agreement.

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Article 10 of that pact, the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements, states: “The Naval ships and submarines belonging to the other country are not to come closer than three Nautical Miles (NMs) from each other so as to avoid any accident while operating in international waters.”

Indian sources said New Delhi’s warship suffered no major damage, no injuries and no loss of operational capability, and continued its mission. They added that the Indian Navy captain showed restraint. “Even under extreme provocation, the Indian Navy captain exercised extreme restraint by taking actions to prevent a severe accident from taking place which could have caused serious loss of life and damage,” sources said.

Pakistan has not issued an official statement on the collision or the condition of its vessel.

India instructed its envoy in Islamabad to deliver a matching protest. The chargé d’affaires in New Delhi was told to convey that military units on both sides must exercise due care and respect existing agreements to prevent a repeat.

The incident is the first publicly acknowledged close-quarters naval encounter between the two countries since a brief but intense conflict last year. The 1991 agreement was designed as a confidence-building measure to reduce the risk of accidental clashes at sea between the nuclear-armed neighbours, whose navies routinely operate in the Arabian Sea.

Officials in New Delhi described the collision as a breach of established safety distances rather than a deliberate attack, but warned against any recurrence. The latest episode has revived memories of earlier near-misses, including a 2011 standoff involving Indian and Pakistani frigates.