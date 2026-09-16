/'Like a thug you are using agency to go after..': Kash Patel grilled by Senate Democrats over FBI firings, journalist investigations and hiring policy

FBI Director Kash Patel faced a combative Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday (September 15), with Democrats questioning his leadership of the agency, the treatment of journalists and the dismissal of FBI personnel. The more than four-hour hearing featured repeated clashes between Patel and Democratic senators. Patel defended his record, pointing to the FBI's efforts against violent crime, drug trafficking and fraud. Republicans on the committee also highlighted crime statistics they said showed improvements under Patel's leadership.

Democratic senators accused Patel of using the FBI to intimidate journalists who reported critically about him and President Donald Trump. Senator Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey, said, "Like a thug, you're using your agency to go after reporters," said Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey. "Reporters wrote about the president and your bureau went to their homes and subpoenaed their mothers. "A reporter wrote about you and your bureau ran her name through records and began an investigation," Booker added.

Patel rejected the accusation, calling it a ‘total lie’ and denying that he had used FBI resources to target reporters. The dispute partly centered on reporting by The Atlantic about Patel. The magazine published allegations concerning his drinking and job performance, which Patel has denied. Patel subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against the publication. Patel also faced questions about the departure and dismissal of FBI personnel who had worked on investigations involving Trump.

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Democrats characterised the departures as part of a broader effort to remove officials viewed as disloyal to the president. Patel rejected that characterisation and said there had been ‘no purging’, arguing that many of those who left had retired voluntarily. Another major point of contention was a change to FBI hiring rules. Senators questioned a policy that removed certain conduct, including some past cases involving prostitution, theft from an employer and bestiality, from the list of automatic disqualifications. Patel said the change was intended in part to prevent victims of trafficking or abuse from being automatically excluded from FBI employment.

"The FBI has lowered its hiring standards by dropping automatic disqualification for applicants who have stolen from prior employers, paid for sex, or engaged in bestiality," said Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois. Patel responded that the policy concerned applicants who may have been victims rather than perpetrators. "Applicants who have engaged in bestiality means they were victims of bestiality because they were forced to do so," he said. "We did not want to punish victims of bestiality, victims who were trafficked."