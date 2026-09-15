/Amid AI safety fears, OpenAI, Anthropic and Google move to create standards body

OpenAI, Anthropic and Google are working on a plan to create a new standards body for the artificial intelligence industry as concerns grow over the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, confirmed the plan on Tuesday. The company said it was working with Anthropic and Google on an idea proposed by Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis.

The proposed body would be modelled on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA. The US organisation oversees brokers and investment firms and sets rules for the financial industry.

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The move comes at a time when concerns over AI safety have intensified, with former employees of major AI companies warning about the possible consequences of developing the technology at a rapid pace.

AI experts raise safety concerns

Jacob Coxon, who recently left Anthropic, warned last week that AI companies were "gambling with our lives". Coxon had previously worked at OpenAI.

Former Google DeepMind researcher Bilal Chughtai also raised concerns on Monday. He warned that AI could pose a serious threat to humanity if its development is not handled carefully.

"I earnestly believe that AI has the potential to kill us all, and that we might be running out of time to avoid this outcome," Chughtai wrote on social media.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has also called for a slowdown in AI development. He appealed on Saturday, amid growing concerns about the speed at which companies are developing more advanced AI systems.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Hassabis have also supported the idea of slowing down AI development.

Debate over who should make AI rules

The push for common safety standards has also triggered criticism from some parts of the industry.

Aiden Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Canadian AI company Cohere, recently accused major US AI companies of forming a "cartel" under the cover of AI safety.

"AI needs guardrails. That is not the dispute and never has been. The dispute is over who writes them, who gets to participate and whose interests the rules are protecting," Gomez wrote in a blog post on Sunday.

Trump, Huang downplay concern

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has dismissed warnings about the dangers of AI as "hoaxes".

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has also pushed back against claims that AI could eventually destroy humanity.

Speaking at a conference in Los Angeles on Monday, Huang criticised such predictions and called them irresponsible. Trump called Huang while he was speaking on stage.

"The confluence of these words and then the prediction is alarming and troubling, and it shouldn't be done. It's irresponsible," Huang said.

Huang also rejected the idea that AI could destroy humanity, saying such a prediction "is not grounded in science".

The proposed standards body could now become part of a wider debate over how the AI industry should regulate itself while governments around the world consider their own rules for the rapidly developing technology.