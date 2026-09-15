Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, the British filmmaker, has married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O'Reilly. Her marriage comes 22 years after she divorced Khan.Goldsmith, 52, and O'Reilly, 62, exchanged vows in a private ceremony over the weekend, PTI reported. Jemima Jones, Goldsmith's sister-in-law, shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures from the wedding celebrations. She wrote, “Celebrating Jemima and Cameron's wedding, with my favourite date, what a happy day.” Goldsmith and O'Reilly are believed to have met through their shared professional interests in film and documentaries.



Jemima married Pakistani cricket legend Imran Khan when she was 21 and he was 42. Dubbed the "wedding of the century", she converted to Islam, learned Urdu, and moved to Lahore to support his early political ambitions with the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The couple has two sons, Sulaiman Isa and Kasim, who were raised in both Pakistan and the UK. After nine years, the couple separated amicably. Imran Khan explicitly stated that his demanding political lifestyle and the intense public scrutiny made it difficult for Jemima to fully adapt to life in Pakistan. Following the split, Jemima returned to London with their children and built a highly successful career as a screenwriter and documentary producer.

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Despite the end of their marriage, the two have maintained an enduring bond of mutual respect. Jemima continues to express a deep affection for Pakistan, describing her recent award-winning film, What's Love Got to Do with It?, as a "love letter" to the country. Furthermore, Jemima and her two sons have become prominent voices campaigning for Imran Khan's release from jail.

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