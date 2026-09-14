/US court blocks Trump administration move ending automatic H-4 EAD extensions for seven spouses

A US District Court has overturned a Trump administration order from that end the automatic extension of Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) for H-4 visa holders, providing relief to seven Indian spouses who challenged that policy. The California Court granted the injunction on September 10.

The Court observed that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) failed to follow the procedure required under the Administrative Procedure Act when it withdrew the automatic-extension mechanism. However it is limited to the seven plaintiffs and doesnot extend nationwide. Other H-4 visa holders remain subject to the same national rules, unless the secure separate relief from the court.

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More than 100,000 Indian spouses, largely women are holding EADs for H-4 visas. A 2016 rule introduced automatic extension of 180 days beyond the expiry date of EAD allowing them to continue working while their renewal application were processed. In 2022, the USCIS temporarily increased the extension period to 540 days. The extended period was made permanent in January 2025, to prevent employment disruption. However in October 2025 the DHS abruptly ended the automatic extension mechanism.

The lawsuit argued that H4 spouses extension are related to the extension of the H-1B workers extension. Any delay by the employer in the filing of H-1B can further redcuce the dependents extension windown. It also pointed out that processing delays routinely exceed 180 days. The administration claimed that ending automatic extensions was a "national security emergency". However, Judge Carter noted that continuous-vetting mechanisms were already in place and the DHS failed to provide the unsual circumstances that required to by pass the usual notice-and- comment process. He also highlighted that the government completely ignored the severe financial and employment disruptions the policy caused for H-4 EAD families and their US employers