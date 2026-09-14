Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Gulf states cancel Iran meeting amid Yemen tensions; Houthis launch attack on Saudi Arabia

Gulf states cancel Iran meeting amid Yemen tensions; Houthis launch attack on Saudi Arabia

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 16:52 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 16:52 IST
Gulf states cancel Iran meeting amid Yemen tensions; Houthis launch attack on Saudi Arabia

This handout satellite image released by Vantor shows a view of a pumping station along the general route of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline (Petroline) in al-Mesabaah, southeast of Medina, on September 13, 2026, following an attack and resulting fires on September 11 which caused significant damage to the site along the pipeline. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Gulf states have cancelled a scheduled meeting with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz as clashes continue in Yemen and Houthis launch an attack on Saudi Arabia.

Arab states in the Gulf called off a scheduled meeting with Iran today to discuss potential routes in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghei said that the meeting was cancelled at the request of Riyadh. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels made remarkable progress along the Red Sea Coast last week. They also launched an attack on Saudi Arabia on Monday.

“The report that Saudi Arabia requested that the meeting not be held for now is correct,” said Baghei, according to Iran's state media IRNA. He rejected linking it to the problems in Yemen, suggesting that the problem in Yemen has “long-standing roots.” He also denied claims that the attack on the Saudi East- West pipeline from Iraqi territory has links to Iran, accusing the US of widening the rift that already exists among the regional countries.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Clashes continue between Houthis and Yemen govt forces

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah (supporters of God), said in a statement on Monday that they have launched an attack on Saudi Arabia, using dozens of ballistic missiles and drones. The group said that the attack targeted “military facilities and infrastructure, including aircraft hangars, radar installations, runways, ammunition depots and other targets at King Khalid airbase in Khamis Mushait,” in Saudi Arabia. It said the attacks were a response to the more than 300 airstrikes in Yemen over five days.

Most recent reports from Al Jazeera suggest that Yemen's internationally recognised government forces have progressed in western Taiz after repelling an attack from the Houthis.

Trending Stories

Related Stories

About the Author

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

Share on twitter

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

Trending Topics