/Gulf states cancel Iran meeting amid Yemen tensions; Houthis launch attack on Saudi Arabia

Arab states in the Gulf called off a scheduled meeting with Iran today to discuss potential routes in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghei said that the meeting was cancelled at the request of Riyadh. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels made remarkable progress along the Red Sea Coast last week. They also launched an attack on Saudi Arabia on Monday.

“The report that Saudi Arabia requested that the meeting not be held for now is correct,” said Baghei, according to Iran's state media IRNA. He rejected linking it to the problems in Yemen, suggesting that the problem in Yemen has “long-standing roots.” He also denied claims that the attack on the Saudi East- West pipeline from Iraqi territory has links to Iran, accusing the US of widening the rift that already exists among the regional countries.

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Clashes continue between Houthis and Yemen govt forces

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah (supporters of God), said in a statement on Monday that they have launched an attack on Saudi Arabia, using dozens of ballistic missiles and drones. The group said that the attack targeted “military facilities and infrastructure, including aircraft hangars, radar installations, runways, ammunition depots and other targets at King Khalid airbase in Khamis Mushait,” in Saudi Arabia. It said the attacks were a response to the more than 300 airstrikes in Yemen over five days.

Most recent reports from Al Jazeera suggest that Yemen's internationally recognised government forces have progressed in western Taiz after repelling an attack from the Houthis.