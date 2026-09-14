/Women's Asia Cup 2026: India denied trophy once again despite winning the title

The Women's Asia Cup T20 2026 concluded on Sunday (Sep 13) with India beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs for their record eighth continental title, but there was no trophy – again. The same had happened during the men's Asia Cup last year in September when the Indian team refused to take the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also one of the ministers in the federal Pakistan government. The presentation ceremony, which usually happens shortly after the match ends, was delayed by 50 minutes and ended abruptly after Naqvi presented the medals to runners-up Sri Lanka.

Why India didn't get the Asia Cup trophy

At the press conference after the match, India coach Amol Muzumdar explained why India didn't receive the trophy after the Asia Cup triumph, saying: "That stand has been taken by the BCCI, and we stand by it. For us, this tournament is over; we are the champions. That's good enough. It was on the big board that India are the champions of the Asia Cup 2026. This tournament is officially over for us. We're happy that we're the champions, and we look forward to the Asian Games."

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India's medal ceremony was held separately by themselves, in which they handed out the "best fielder" medal, which was announced by fielding coach Munish Bali. The medal was presented by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, with [the] board vice-president Rajeev Shukla in attendance.

Batting first, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana (59) and the final's Player of the Match (POTM) as well as Player of the Series (POTS), Shafali Verma (68), added 129 runs for the first wicket. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team eventually posted a mammoth 183/5 in 20 overs.