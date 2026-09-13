/Abhishek, Kishan, Arshdeep star as India crush Afghanistan in 1st T20I

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan powered India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the T20I series opener in Delhi on Sunday (Sep 13). The left-hander Abhishek was on song at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, smashing seven sixes and as many fours in his blistering 32-ball 82 during the chase, with Ishan Kishan smoking 42 off 33 balls to help India land the first punch. Earlier, seamer Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball, picking up three wickets for 19 runs in his four overs. India completed the 157-chase in 13.4 overs.