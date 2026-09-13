Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is in India for BRIC Summit 2026, met with Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Satishacharya Ji Maharaj on the sidelines of the summit. His moments with the Hindu spiritual leader has gone viral. A video on social media shows him touching the feet and smiling while holding the leader's hand. However, it is reportedly fake and Pezeshkian did not touch his feet. Social media users also pointed out that he bent to pick something. In the video, the Hindu spiritual leader is seen meeting Iranian ambassador Dr. Mohammad Fathali and Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, Jagadguru Swami Satishacharya stated that he was invited by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India to attend a special dinner reception. The meeting took place at The Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi. During the interaction, Jagadguru Satishacharya Maharaj delivered a brief speech sharing the spiritual message of Sanatan Dharma, emphasizing that religion teaches people to coexist peacefully. However, the authenticity of the video is not known.

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Jagadguru Satishacharya Maharaj is the Peethadhishwar of Premeshwar Dham based in Kalyanpur, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh). Known for his deep expertise in the Vedas and scriptures, he was conferred the title of Jagadguru in 2023 by major monastic bodies, including the Nirvani, Nirmohi, and Digambar Ani Akhara.

Pezeshkian and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also met with prominent Indian religious leaders, intellectuals, and business executives at an event held at the Oberoi Hotel. Organized on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026, these gatherings served as a core platform for Iran's cultural outreach and people-to-people diplomacy in India. Among the attendees was All Parties Hurriyat Conference President Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who delivered a strong appeal for peace, diplomacy, and justice after the meeting. Kashmir's Shia clerics Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi, Imran Reza Ansari, Jain guru and interfaith leader Acharya Lokesh Muni, among others were also present.

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