/BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold four bilateral meetings; Xi, Putin and other leaders to meet for group photo

BRICS Summit 2026: The official opening of the summit at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam was a spectacular event with leaders showcasing the strength of Global South. While various photos showed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin walking hand in hand, the summit was also successful in arriving at a consensus right on the first day. Prime Minister Modi announced the passing of New Delhi Declaration unanimously. it called for immediate "restraint" and calm in the West Asia and backed two-state solution for Israel and Palestine adding that it is opposed to the forced displacement of Palestinians by Israel. Leaders stressed the critical need to maintain the smooth, unhindered flow of global trade, supply chains, and energy markets amid Western sanctions and geopolitical friction. The member states heavily prioritized reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar. It also condemned Pahalgam terror attack.

High-stakes bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's Xi Jinping took place, with both sides agreeing that differences between them should not convert to disputes. Bilateral meeting was also held between Iran's Pezeshkian and UAE's Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamad al Nahan. PM Modi in his closing remarks stated that he Global South must transition from being "rule-takers" to becoming "rule-shapers" on the world stage. Meanwhile, New Delhi was placed under an intense security blanket with over 15,000 police personnel and 200 paramilitary companies deployed.

Several bilateral meetings are scheduled today as well. Leaders from BRICS member countries, partner nations, and outreach invitees will begin arriving. The official group photograph will be taken. Leaders will attend the main open session, "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth," after which the summit will conclude with the release of the New Delhi Declaration.