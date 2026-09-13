Why going digital does not always mean becoming more efficient

Companies worldwide are rushing to adopt the latest digital tools, assuming that technology automatically equals speed and productivity. However, this digital shift does not always guarantee better results. Transitioning to digital platforms without a clear strategy often creates unexpected delays and new bottlenecks. Understanding the hidden costs of modern workplace technology is crucial for professionals looking to genuinely improve their daily workflow and efficiency.

The burden of app fatigue and the toggle tax

A major issue with digitisation is the constant need to switch between applications. According to a report by Harvard Business Review, employees toggle between different apps up to 1,200 times a day. This phenomenon, known as the "toggle tax", forces the brain to constantly refocus. It costs workers nearly four hours a week in lost productivity. Instead of working faster, individuals spend significant time just navigating through various digital ecosystems, managing notifications, and trying to regain their concentration.

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Data silos and duplicated efforts

Going digital frequently traps information in isolated systems. When a business uses separate software for internal communication, project management, and accounting, data rarely flows smoothly between them. Workers often find themselves entering the exact same information across multiple platforms. A global study by Asana found that workers spend 58 per cent of their day on "work about work", such as searching for information, chasing status updates, and duplicating tasks. This lack of software integration is a primary reason why digital transformations fail.

Hidden financial costs and software bloat

Adding new digital tools introduces significant training and maintenance expenses. If a new software interface is overly complex, the initial learning curve will drastically reduce overall output for several weeks. This drop in performance can cost companies thousands of Rupees (Rs) annually in lost time and missed deadlines. Furthermore, organisations often pay heavy subscription fees for complex features their teams never use. Digital infrastructure demands regular updates and strict cybersecurity measures. When a server goes offline, work comes to a complete halt, cancelling out any speed gained by digitisation.