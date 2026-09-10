/Trump says Canada eager to reach a deal, it could come ‘fairly soon’ if Ottawa treats US farmers better

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, following a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, that Canada was keen to reach a trade deal with the United States and a deal could be reached “fairly soon”, provided that Canada removes existing tariffs affecting American agricultural products and begins to “treat our farmers better”. This comes a few days after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that they are ready for a mutually beneficial agreement, despite a breakdown in negotiations.

"Canada wants to make a deal very badly," Trump said while answering questions alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin.

"Canada has to treat our farmers better. They can't charge our farmers tariffs," Trump said, adding: "You'll probably see a deal with Canada fairly soon."

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“We’re going to have a great relationship with Mexico. We actually have a good one with Canada, but the United States has been ripped off for 50 years by Canada,” he said.

“We don’t need their product, and they need our product. They do all of their business almost with us, and we do very little with them.”

Formal Canada-US trade talks collapsed on August 21, 2026, after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recalled his delegation, citing unreasonable, last-minute American demands. Following the breakdown, Trump announced 50 per cent tariffs on approximately CA$28 billion worth of Canadian imports. Canada retaliated with dollar-for-dollar countermeasures, which prompted Trump to ban specific Canadian goods, such as malt beverages and alcohol.

"We believe there is a mutually beneficial deal for Canada and the United States," the prime minister told reporters in the western city of Calgary, where he was hosting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, September 11.

Carney confirmed that while he has spoken to Donald Trump "in recent days" and wants a mutually beneficial resolution, Canada will not succumb to 11th-hour demands or negotiate under the threat of economic coercion.