/UN backs Modi’s push for UNSC reform, end to ‘pyramid of privilege’

UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric has explicitly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for comprehensive United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms. He stressed India's leadership in securing a unanimous joint consensus. PM Modi argued that the five-nation Security Council do not reflect the realities of the 21st century and the UN must adapt to the world of 2026. Dujarric confirmed that there was an urgent need to reform the Council and other international institutions.

"I think if you listen to what the Secretary-General has been saying, since he got into office and, frankly, his predecessor as well, is that there is a fundamental need for reform of the Security Council. The heart of the peace and security architecture of the United Nations is the Security Council. The fact that you look at the way the Council is made up now, of the 5 permanent members, it is no longer a reflection of the 21st century. Whether it is the Security Council or the international financial institutions or all sorts of other international institutions, they need to reflect 2026, and no longer 1945. It is high time that we adapt this organisation to the realities of the world so it is truly representative and even more effective," said UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Modi said He said the Global South was at the forefront of global crises but remained in the "back row" of decision-making, and proposed transforming the "pyramid of privilege" into a "platform of partnership" where every country has a voice and stake. The New Delhi declaration demands expanded representation for developing economies and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean; the declaration was unanimously adopted by all eleven member nations.

"I think the Secretary-General congratulated PM Modi when he met him yesterday for his presidency of the BRICS. I have read that there is a joint declaration, but we haven't seen it yet. But the fact that the group could come up with a joint declaration is something to the credit of India's presidency," said UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric

Prime Minister Modi had been pushing for a reform in the United Nations Security Council for years. In 2023, in Johannesburg, Modi called for defining timelines to change the UNSC reform; in 2025 in Rio, he called for changes to "governance structures, voting rights and leadership positions" in global institutions. In 2026, with India as Chair, Modi suggested 10 proposals could be developed into a “BRICS Reform Roadmap” by the next summit.