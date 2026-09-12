/Russia strikes Ukrainian cargo ships, steel plants after Kyiv's drone attack on Samara region

Russian forces have launched an attack on two ⁠cargo vessels and several industrial facilities across Ukraine, including the Interpipe Steel complex, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday. The ministry claimed that Russian forces hit Ukrainian steelmaker Zaporizhstal in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.



Moscow's strike on Ukraine comes amid a targeted campaign against Kyiv’s manufacturing infrastructure. The ministry claimed that along with the Interpipe Steel complex in the central city of Dnipro, forces also attacked several other plants in Kryvyi Rih, located in the country’s south and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown.

Ukraine's drone attack at Russia's industrial facilities

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In addition, forces hit two ⁠cargo vessels overnight in ⁠the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, according to the Interfax news agency. The attack was in response to a Ukrainian drone attack that targeted industrial facilities in Russia’s Samara region. In response, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed on Saturday (September 12) that one of the drones targeted the Togliattikauchuk plant, used for the production of synthetic rubbers and fuel additives that are utilised in fuel for Russian missiles.



Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces shot down 230 Ukrainian drones overnight across more than a dozen Russian regions, as well as over Crimea and the Azov and Black seas. Ilya Sukhikh, mayor of Togliatti in the Samara region, said several residential buildings sustained damage and one person was injured.