Prime Minister Narendra Modi ON Saturday declared the BRICS Summit 2026 open at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. Addressing the world leaders attending the Summit he called for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome and greet all of you to India. India’s BRICS chairship is based on a people-centric and humanity-first approach. Resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability have been our priorities. With these priorities, we have placed special emphasis on connecting the BRICS chairship with the common people," said Modi in his opening address.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your active contribution and support in making India’s BRICS chairmanship a success. This year’s BRICS summit marks a historic milestone. We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of BRICS. In human life, the age of 20 marks the beginning of a new phase of maturity and responsibility," he further added.

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He also spoke of strengthening the alliance so that it is in the forefront of decision making for which reforms need to be made.

"Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership', where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every effort,"the prime minister said and added, "I propose we prep 10 proposals for global reforms."

He then proposed seafarers emergency support mechanism saying, "We need to have collective response. Seafarers have a huge contribution, but they suffer a lot. I ask, can we build a seafarers support group? It will help in medical assistance. distress alerts."