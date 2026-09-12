/BRICS Summit 2026: India ensures consensus: BRICS nations to issue joint statement today

In a major diplomatic breakthrough a joint statement will be issued by the BRICS nations during the summit today. The summit officially began on Sep 12 at New Delhi's Bharat mandapam. Intensive negotiations continued until 4 AM aftre which concensus for NEw Delhi Declaration of BRICS was reached. The negotiations saw differences on several contentious issues. India led sustained consultations to bridge competing positions and build consensus among members.

The breakthrough assumes particular significance given that Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are all part of the same forum, despite deep differences and competing positions on several regional and geopolitical issues. gainst the backdrop of ongoing conflicts and heightened tensions in West Asia, securing consensus among countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE presented a particularly complex diplomatic challenge. India’s diplomatic prowess ensured that these differences did not derail the BRICS process, paving the way for a consensus Joint Statement despite sharply divergent geopolitical positions among member countries.

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