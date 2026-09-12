Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /BRICS Summit 2026: India ensures consensus: BRICS nations to issue joint statement today

BRICS Summit 2026: India ensures consensus: BRICS nations to issue joint statement today

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 15:06 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 15:06 IST
BRICS Summit 2026: India ensures consensus: BRICS nations to issue joint statement today

BRICS Summit is underway

Story highlights

The BRICS nations are set to issue a joint statement today after intensive negotiations in New Delhi continued until 4 AM, with India leading consultations to bridge differences and build consensus on the New Delhi Declaration. 

In a major diplomatic breakthrough a joint statement will be issued by the BRICS nations during the summit today. The summit officially began on Sep 12 at New Delhi's Bharat mandapam. Intensive negotiations continued until 4 AM aftre which concensus for NEw Delhi Declaration of BRICS was reached. The negotiations saw differences on several contentious issues. India led sustained consultations to bridge competing positions and build consensus among members.

The breakthrough assumes particular significance given that Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are all part of the same forum, despite deep differences and competing positions on several regional and geopolitical issues. gainst the backdrop of ongoing conflicts and heightened tensions in West Asia, securing consensus among countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE presented a particularly complex diplomatic challenge. India’s diplomatic prowess ensured that these differences did not derail the BRICS process, paving the way for a consensus Joint Statement despite sharply divergent geopolitical positions among member countries.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed BRICS delegates including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladmir Putin to Bharat Mandapam - the venue for BRICS Summit 2026. Addressing the forum, PM Modi proposesed seafarers emergency support network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s BRICS Summit should aim to turn the grouping’s voice into impact and privilege into partnership, calling for a collective response to global challenges. He also highlighted seafarers’ vital contribution and proposed a support group to provide medical assistance and distress alerts.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

Trending Topics