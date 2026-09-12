BRICS Summit 2026: High-stakes bilateral meetings were held on Sep 11 ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit (Sep 12). Leaders from the expanded 10-nation bloc arrived in the capital amid heavy security deployment of over 25,000 personnel. PM Modi held closed-door bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Pezeshkian. Closed-Door Plenary Session for BRICS member states was also held in which countries focussed heavily on cross-border payments in national currencies to hedge against exchange rate volatility, structural shifts away from Western-led financial institutional frameworks, and expanding Global South representation.

At the BRICS Business Forum, PM Modi called for the absolute freedom of navigation. Putin and he agreed to that BRICS grouping should build a new platform for global growth free from Western rules. In meeting with Pezeshkian, PM Modi called for resolving the ongoing conflict with the United States “through dialogue and diplomacy.” Pezeshkian referred to Israel and the U.S. as “bullies” and declared that “Iran will not be bullied.”

The formal opening of the 18th BRICS Summit will happen on Saturday (Sep 12). The core leaders will hold their primary closed-door sessions under the theme "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism". They will also tour the Bharat Innovates Exhibition. Official summit group family photograph followed by a joint tree-planting ceremony is also scheduled for the day. It will wrap up with a grand gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for all visiting heads of state, partner countries, and invitees. PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold bilateral talks today.