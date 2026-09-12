BRICS Summit 2026: High-stakes bilateral meetings were held on Sep 11 ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit (Sep 12). Leaders from the expanded 10-nation bloc arrived in the capital amid heavy security deployment of over 25,000 personnel. PM Modi held closed-door bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Pezeshkian. Closed-Door Plenary Session for BRICS member states was also held in which countries focussed heavily on cross-border payments in national currencies to hedge against exchange rate volatility, structural shifts away from Western-led financial institutional frameworks, and expanding Global South representation.
At the BRICS Business Forum, PM Modi called for the absolute freedom of navigation. Putin and he agreed to that BRICS grouping should build a new platform for global growth free from Western rules. In meeting with Pezeshkian, PM Modi called for resolving the ongoing conflict with the United States “through dialogue and diplomacy.” Pezeshkian referred to Israel and the U.S. as “bullies” and declared that “Iran will not be bullied.”
The formal opening of the 18th BRICS Summit will happen on Saturday (Sep 12). The core leaders will hold their primary closed-door sessions under the theme "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism". They will also tour the Bharat Innovates Exhibition. Official summit group family photograph followed by a joint tree-planting ceremony is also scheduled for the day. It will wrap up with a grand gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for all visiting heads of state, partner countries, and invitees. PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold bilateral talks today.
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Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia does not pose a threat to European countries and has no intention of threatening them. Speaking in New Delhi, Putin said there had “never” been such a threat and questioned why Moscow would seek a conflict with Europe. Putin said Russia had “no grounds for any conflict with Europe”, arguing that issues arising from the Second World War had been settled. He also referred to developments following the collapse of the Soviet Union, saying they had taken place with the consent of the Russian Federation as the Soviet Union’s successor. According to Putin, actions that run counter to those arrangements also conflict with Russia’s interests and violate what he described as the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.
China Southern Airlines announced that it will resume regular passenger services on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route starting September 21, marking the relaunch of China Southern's India service after a six-year suspension. Following the restart, the airline will run over 100 weekly flights across its eight round-trip routes in South Asia, the carrier said.
China’s Envoy Xu Feihong has said that Beijing will work together with India and handle the differences between the two countries under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.“China and India are arranging for the bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi. This will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin,” the ambassador said. “China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed,” he added.
In his remarks at the BRICS Buiness Forum, Putin described G-7, which includes richest industrialised countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as “so-called G-7”. "Over the last five years, more than 40% of the world's GDP has been produced by the BRICS countries, where the contribution of the so-called G7, the Great 7 - I don't know why they call that - stands at only 29%. Speaking about the growth of the world economy over the same period, we see that more than half of that growth has been accounted for by BRICS, whereas the G7 has only accounted for 18%. Why is that?” he said. “The answer is simple, BRICS countries account for more than half of the world's population and that is why, they have a great dynamic, vibrant, domestic markets," he added.
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in India on Saturday for the BRICS Summit 2026, being hosted by New Delhi. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities in the current and ever-changing world during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital.
According to the traffic advisory, movement will be heavily restricted around the primary venue, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan). Major routes marked for regulation and diversions include:
- Ring Road
- Mathura Road
- Bhairon Marg
- Tilak Marg
- The India Gate / C-Hexagon area
- Sardar Patel Marg
- Patel Road
- National Highway 48 (NH-48)
- Parade Road
- Key arterial roads within Lutyens' Delhi
Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, President of the Republic of the Philippines; Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization; and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have arrived in India for the BRICS Summit 2026.
Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong: “China and India are arranging for the bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi. This will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.”
He added, “China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed.”