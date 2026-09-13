/Russian drone hits Warsaw-bound train near Polish border, Zelensky accuses Moscow of ‘deliberate’ targeting

A Russian drone struck a Warsaw-bound passenger train in western Ukraine on Sunday (Sep 13), hitting its locomotive just two kilometres from the Polish border, Ukrainian and Polish officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident, which disrupted a service carrying 206 passengers. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of “deliberately” targeting the train as Russia stepped up attacks on railway and energy infrastructure across the country.

“All necessary services are working near the Polish-Ukrainian border in Volyn, where the Russians deliberately burned a train locomotive and damaged a gas station in a drone strike,” Zelensky said.

The train, operated by Poland’s PKP Intercity, was travelling from Kyiv to Warsaw. The service was delayed by more than six hours before passengers could continue their journey following border checks.

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Zelensky said Russian strikes had also hit railway and energy facilities and ordinary buildings in western Ukraine.

“It is precisely to prevent these strikes from spreading further into Europe that Ukrainian men and women fight every day, give their lives, and do not allow the aggression to expand,” he said.

Second drone reported near border crossing

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said a separate drone struck near the Dorohusk-Yagodyn border crossing, while another hit the passenger train.

“We are treating these events with the utmost seriousness. The situation is being monitored on an ongoing basis,” Kierwinski said.

Ukraine warns of wider railway attack

Ukraine’s state railway service said the country was facing a “systemic” Russian attack on its rail network. It placed its monitoring centre and staff on high alert and said services were being rerouted in the Dnipro region, warning of possible delays and evacuations.

The strikes came days after US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled to Moscow and Kyiv as Washington sought to revive negotiations aimed at ending the war.