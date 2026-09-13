/War is making Russia stronger? How Ukraine is shaping Moscow’s next generation of weapons

More than four years of war in Ukraine have cost Russia heavily in soldiers, aircraft, armour, ships and military equipment. But the conflict has also provided Moscow with sustained combat experience against drones, electronic warfare, GPS jamming, precision weapons and Western-supplied air-defence systems. That's intelligence and information that cannot simply be purchased.

Some of those lessons are now becoming visible in Russia’s emerging weapons. At the El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt, Moscow displayed several systems reflecting how its thinking has evolved. One of the clearest trends is the growing emphasis on unmanned and stand-off warfare, keeping expensive aircraft and personnel farther from enemy defences.

Russia publicly displayed the concept of using the stealth aircraft SU-57 as an airborne launch and command platform for unmanned weapons. Instead of sending the fighter deep into defended airspace, drones and stand-off weapons could penetrate ahead of it.

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Russia’s Geran programme is evolving too. The Shahed-derived, propeller-driven attack drone has been supplemented by newer jet-powered variants, reflecting the constant contest between Russian strike systems and Ukrainian interception. Another lesson concerns economics. Modern warfare requires not only sophisticated weapons but enough of them to sustain prolonged combat. Systems such as the Dan-T, with a reported a range of up to 450 kms derived from the combat-used S8000 Banderol.

Russia has showcased the Pantsir-SMD-E and upgraded Pantsir-S1M, alongside smaller interceptors intended to tackle drones and precision weapons more economically. The TKB-1167 takes the logic further, using machine guns against small, low-flying drones rather than expensive missiles.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is the Garpia-A1E, marketed as a long-range loitering munition with a range of up to 1,000 kilometres.