/From severe mobility problems to recovery: Madhuri the elephant’s journey of wildlife care

For an elephant living with long-term mobility problems, recovery can involve much more than treating an immediate injury. Physical rehabilitation, specialised foot care, nutrition and opportunities for natural movement can all play a role in improving an animal’s condition.

Madhuri, an elephant who had been living at Nandani Math in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, for more than three decades, is now returning to the state after spending over a year at Vantara in Jamnagar for specialised medical care and rehabilitation, according to information provided by Vantara.

Why did Madhuri need specialised care?

According to Vantara, Madhuri was brought to its facility with advanced arthritis, chronic foot rot and significant mobility problems. The organisation said the conditions had developed over years of restricted movement and prolonged exposure to hard concrete surfaces. Vantara also said that extended tethering in chains had limited Madhuri’s natural movement and contributed to joint stiffness and reduced mobility. The elephant was reportedly still being used during festivals and public processions, including walking long distances on hot asphalt while restrained.

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Madhuri the elephant on her journey to recovery and a better life Photograph: ()

What treatment did Madhuri receive?

At Vantara, under the guidance of Anant Ambani, Madhuri was placed under the care of a multidisciplinary team that included veterinarians, caregivers, nutritionists and behavioural specialists. The treatment and rehabilitation programme, according to Vantara, included hydrotherapy, laser therapy, targeted nutrition and specialised foot care. Her condition was also monitored continuously during the rehabilitation period.

The care was not limited to her physical health. At Vantara, Madhuri showed a strong desire to interact and form bonds with other elephants in a safe and enriching environment as part of her social and behavioural rehabilitation. This social companionship played an important role in her healing, helping her regain emotional stability and a sense of security after years of restricted movement and captivity.

Why is Madhuri returning to Maharashtra?



Madhuri’s return follows an assessment by the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee (HPC), which reviewed her improved health condition, according to Vantara. The necessary approvals and transit permits have also been granted for her transfer from Gujarat to Maharashtra. She will travel in a specially equipped elephant ambulance accompanied by Vantara’s veterinary and care team. Anant Ambani ensured that Madhuri received comprehensive medical treatment and rehabilitation at Vantara.