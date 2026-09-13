/PM Modi and China's Xi offered to help resolve Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during their contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, actively offered their services to help resolve the Ukraine issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. His statement also noted that Putin "welcomed" their offer. The statement did not provide any other details.

“During their bilateral meetings, Modi and Xi took a keen interest in the Ukraine settlement and actively offered their good offices to help find a solution,” Peskov said. Putin welcomed this readiness and gave Modi and Xi detailed information on the situation regarding Ukraine, Peskov added.

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Modi-Putin meet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Sep 11 ahead of BRICS Summit and agreed to deepen ‌their countries' longstanding ties. Putin said that the BRICS grouping should build a new platform for global growth free from Western rules. "We have always been told that competition is a sacred cow, something that must not be touched," Putin told a BRICS business forum event. "Yet, unfortunately, today your Western competitors are trying by any means necessary to regain their former leadership. This competition is sometimes assuming unsightly forms," he said, as Modi, Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa listened. "They even include ​direct physical attacks or the destruction of industrial and logistical facilities, pipelines, and so forth."

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Putin said attempts were being made to block international transport corridors and ​seize ships, without elaborating. "Illegal restrictions are also being imposed, accompanied by threats of so-called secondary sanctions against those who refuse to act in others' interests and instead defend their own ‌national interests," ⁠he said, adding that BRICS would build "a new, sustainable platform for global growth".