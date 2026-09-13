On Day 2 of the BRICS Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the session and said that India's term as BRICS chair has been a ‘win-win collaboration.’ He shed light on a number of issues including global supply chain, critical minerals, and BRICS as a bloc in the multipolar world. With Chinese President Xi Jinping at the meeting, PM Modi put inclusivity at the centre of his closing remarks and cautioned against the "weaponisation" of technology and critical minerals, saying such measures could create "hurdles" to common growth.

He also said that under India's BRICS presidency, the grouping had focused on four pillars — resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability — and had worked to turn a shared vision into mutually beneficial collaboration. He highlighted initiatives aimed at strengthening preparedness against pandemics and disasters, making supply chains more resilient and promoting innovation through startups, digital agriculture and technology. PM Modi said India had sought to expand BRICS cooperation beyond governments by involving entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth and ordinary citizens.

“India has advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation through the BRICS platform. We have endeavored to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not limited to governments alone; we want our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens to become active participants as well. I am pleased that, with your cooperation and support, we have been able to transform our shared vision into a win-win collaboration..."

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On supply chain, he said that the BRICS Logistics Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will make supply chains more reliable and resilient. He said the BRICS Incubator Network will connect startups and incubators, while the proposed BRICS Startup Innovation Fund will support innovative and scalable solutions. Modi also said the BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will use AI, geospatial technology and digital public infrastructure to meet farmers’ needs. He warned that the weaponisation of technology and critical minerals could hinder shared progress and stressed the need for inclusive technology adoption.

Despite the presence of China's Xi Jinping, he said: “Weaponisation of critical minerals can be hurdle to common growth.” "The weaponisation of technology and critical minerals can hinder our shared progress. Therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology," PM Modi said at the BRICS session on 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.

What PM Modi said on Day 1