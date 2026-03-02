/‘Partners, not rivals’: Xi outlines four point plan for stronger India-China ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday outlined a four point approach for the “steady and long term development” of China India relations during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders held “candid and in-depth” discussions and reached an important consensus on China and India becoming partners.

Xi said China has consistently viewed its relationship with India from a strategic and long term perspective. He noted that he and Modi had met twice over the past two years, helping move bilateral ties from a “restart” towards “further enhancement”.

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He said institutional exchanges between the two countries had resumed, the areas of cooperation had expanded and bilateral trade had reached a new high. Xi said the progress had not come easily and should be valued.

“China and India are partners, not rivals, and opportunities, not threats, for each other's development,” Xi said.

Xi's four point approach for India China ties

First, Xi called for both sides to maintain an objective and rational strategic understanding of their relationship. He said India and China should see each other as partners and view the other's development as an opportunity rather than a threat. He said this approach serves the common interests of both countries and their people.

Second, he called for win win cooperation, with development serving as the “greatest common denominator” between the two countries. Xi urged greater people to people exchanges and the expansion of direct flights, while also calling for a balanced approach to economic and trade concerns.

Third, Xi stressed mutual respect and understanding in dealing with differences. He called for the parallel development of bilateral relations and efforts to address the boundary issue, while maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas.

Fourth, he called for open and inclusive multilateral cooperation. Xi said China and India should support each other's BRICS presidencies and deepen coordination through the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and G20. He also urged both countries to work together on global challenges and uphold international fairness and justice.

Modi stresses ‘mutual respect’

According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, Modi said the relationship should be guided by “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest”. He also stressed that “differences should not become disputes”.

The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in bilateral relations since their previous meeting in Tianjin in August 2025 and reaffirmed the importance of taking a strategic and long term approach to ties.

India and China also reaffirmed their commitment to finding a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable” solution to the boundary question and maintaining peace along the border.