/Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer gets a special ‘rockstar’ moment from Salman Khan

The opening Weekend Ka Vaar at Bigg Boss 20 was extra special for Qazi Touqeer as Salman Khan showered him with praise. The Fame Gurukul winner, who has quickly become one of the season’s most noticeable contestants, was given a special moment by the host, who also spoke about his long journey in the entertainment industry.

Qazi "Rockstar" moment at Bigg Boss 20

At the end of the first week inside the house, Salman turned Qazi's now-famous catchphrase into the highlight of the episode. The host recreated his trademark “Owww” and asked him to teach the other housemates.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The host then announced that Qazi would get his own concert-style moment inside the house. As the contestants moved to the activity area, he declared that although there were several stars in the house, Qazi was the only one who deserved the title of “rockstar”.

"Iss ghar main kitne bhi stars hain, rockstar toh ek hi hai Qazi Touqeer. Poore week main apne Owww karke chal rahe the… Mujhe sikha do na ‘I am a rockstar baby.' (There may be many stars in this house, but there's only one rockstar, and that's Qazi Touqeer. All week, you have been walking around going ‘Owww!' Teach me too: ‘I am a rockstar, baby.')," Salman said.

Salman Khan on Qazi struggle

Salman then spoke about Qazi’s career and the years he spent trying to find his footing after winning Fame Gurukul. "John Travolta didn’t get work for 20 years, but he never gave up. Bobby Deol also went through a difficult phase despite having delivered big hits. In the same way, Qazi kept going and is now here," the actor said. "Sabka achha time aata hai, sabka bura time aata hai. Us bure time mein aapko das guna aur zyada mehnat karni padti hai (Everyone has a good time and everyone has a bad time. During that bad time, you have to work ten times harder)."

He further added, "Bure time ki ek cheez bahut achhi hai ki bura time khatam ho jaata hai (The one good thing about a bad time is that bad times eventually come to an end)."